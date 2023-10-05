INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are expected to provide an update on the Broad Ripple triple shooting in mid-June.

According to an announcement from the prosecutor’s office, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams will host an in-person news conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to provide “an investigative update” in the June 15 triple shooting that occurred on Broad Ripple Ave.

Three people were killed in a June 25 shooting in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Ave. near Guilford Ave. According to previous reports, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individuals killed at the time as 22-year-old Kaleyia Preer, 24-year-old Tywain Henning and 22-year-old Christopher Lee Wilson Jr.

Police officials said at the time that some sort of disturbance led to the shooting in an area where 400 to 500 people were out and about. No suspects were taken into custody at that time.