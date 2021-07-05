Pregnant woman, 5 other people killed during violent holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – A violent weekend left six people dead and many others wounded across both Indianapolis and Lawrence.

The first of the weekend homicides took place near 38th and Post.

Two women, both pregnant and cousins, were found shot.

One of those women later passed away at the hospital along with her unborn child.

Ariana Holston loved her two young boys and was excited to be pregnant with her first girl, when someone shot and killed her Friday afternoon.

“I’m hurt. I’m upset. I’m sad. This broke my heart,” said the victim’s sister, Lasha Holston.

“I just want justice for my sister. They know what they did was wrong. They know it wasn’t right,” said another sister Jasmine Holston.

Family approved picture of Ariana Holston and her two young boys.

Both Jasmine and Lasha Holston don’t know what led to their 22-year-old sister being murdered and their pregnant cousin being wounded, but while in the hospital Ariana gave birth to a baby who survived for only an hour.

“That’s a different level of pain. Every day that I wake up and that’s the first thing to hit my mind is that baby in my hand, just gone,” said Jasmine.

A few hours later, 34-year-old Kyle Scott-Neville was shot to death at 30th and Sherman.

On Saturday, 22-year-old Dennis Riley died in a shooting on Fox Harbour Drive.

That was followed by 65-year-old Michael McDowell, murdered on Pine Needle Court.

On Sunday in Lawrence, 20-year-old Jamarvyan Brewer was killed.

In addition to the homicides, non-fatal shootings took place at both Castleton Square Mall and Lafayette Square Mall.

A sixth person was shot and killed in downtown Sunday night.

“It’s senseless and lives are being lost,” said Lawrence deputy chief Gary Woodruff.

Deputy chief Woodruff says police questioned a suspect in the Lawrence homicide, but released the gunman pending a charging decision by prosecutors.

He says the case remains active and ongoing.

Both Woodruff and the Holston family urge the entire community to stop shooting each other over minor disputes.

“You know people need to find a better solution to conflict resolution than resorting to gunfire,” said Woodruff.

“It’s not worth it to be out here pulling guns. Y’all are killing women that are pregnant,” said Lasha.

IMPD did make an arrest in the homicide on Pine Needle. The other cases remain unsolved.

Anyone with information on those cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262- TIPS (8477).