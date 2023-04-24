BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A woman suffered serious injuries Monday after she was stabbed multiple times by her son in a Brownsburg neighborhood, police said.

An officer with the Brownsburg Police Department said the suspect is in custody and will be charged with attempted murder. His identity has not yet been released.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Midnight Pass in the Summer Ridge subdivision.

Police said neighbors came to the woman’s aid after she was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen or butcher knife, including in the head. The neighbors also informed police that the suspect was still in the neighborhood, and officers were able to arrest him.

BPD noted that the suspect has an active arrest warrant out of Ohio.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.