KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is warning citizens to be alert as a suspect on a bicycle has been spotted breaking into cars under cover of darkness.

Police released surveillance footage that shows the suspect breaking into vehicles in the 100 block of South Wildwood in the early hours of Friday. A police report was also made in the 700 block of Westminster Lane where a victim had his vehicle broken into.

Police said the suspect may have targeted other vehicles as well in the Boulder’s West subdivision in early March.

Police said the suspect has been spotted in the early morning hours committing these thefts. The man is seen riding a bicycle under cover of night in surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the suspect shown in the video is asked to contact Kokomo police at (765) 456-7017.