INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by police officers near Interstate 65.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occured sometime after 4 p.m. on a ramp near I-65 and 38th Street.

A view of the shooting scene on a I-65 ramp.

Police blocked I-65 southbound for a time during the incident. Eastbound 38th Street remains closed at Kessler Blvd.

No police officers are injured, according to IMPD. The suspect was transported to a hospital in critical condtiion.

No further information has been provided at this time.

