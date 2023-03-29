INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by police officers near Interstate 65.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occured sometime after 4 p.m. on a ramp near I-65 and 38th Street.
Police blocked I-65 southbound for a time during the incident. Eastbound 38th Street remains closed at Kessler Blvd.
No police officers are injured, according to IMPD. The suspect was transported to a hospital in critical condtiion.
No further information has been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.