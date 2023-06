INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Law Enforcement is seeking assistance from the public to help locate a man wanted for aggravated battery.

An arrest warrant was issued on June 3 for Carlos Espinosa-Gomez on an aggravated battery case. Espinosa-Gomez is five feet eight inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Espinosa-Gomez is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).