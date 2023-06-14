Indiana State Police are looking for a convicted felon wanted on charges of child molesting and failure to register.

Michael Wayne Gordon is 5’10” and 247 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted on charges out of both Howard and Miami counties.

Gordon was convicted of child molesting in Howard County in 1994. As part of his sentence, he was required to register as a sex or violent offender. Gordon did so in November 1996, according to court documents.

In April 1998, he was again convicted in a child molestation case and required to register. He was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in March 2004 in Howard County.

According to court records, prosecutors in Miami County filed a child molesting case against Gordon in February 2021. He failed to show for a hearing in March 2023, leading a judge to issue an arrest warrant.

In April 2023, a deputy with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office tried to verify Gordon’s registration at a residence on Waugh Street in Kokomo, according to court documents. He was not there, and the homeowner said he used it as a mailing address. He hadn’t stayed there since mid to late January.

Gordon is wanted on two counts of child molesting in Miami County and two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offense—one in Miami County and another in Howard County.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).