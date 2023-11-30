INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indy’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before midnight on Thursday, 23-year-old Devyn Phillips was found by IMPD officers shot to death inside an apartment building on Wilkins Street.

Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting, but a spokesman overnight said a lack of witness assistance left police in the dark.

“We’re not really clear what happened on this,” said IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

Multiple bullet holes shattered the front window of the apartment where the shooting took place, but witnesses inside told our news crews to leave them alone.

Police confirm they were able to question one female witness who called 911, but it’s still not clear what led to the violence.

“If something like this happens in your neighborhood, if you’re a witness to something, we need that information to get cases solved. We can’t do it alone,” said Alexa Boylan with IMPD.

The shooting marked the second homicide at the same apartment complex in recent weeks. In late October a family disturbance left a 24-year-old man dead.

Court records in that case show cooperation from witnesses led to 22-year-old Larenzo Johnson being charged with murder.

“The community has to step up. Accountability starts with the community. It starts with us,” said Aaron Williams with the City of Peace Coalition.

Aaron Williams insists the community has to play a bigger role in helping police solve violent crimes.

“We can no longer sit idle with our hands folding and say, I don’t want to get involved.’ It might be you one day,” said Williams. “Enough is enough. When are we going to take accountability within our own communities.”

At the time of Wednesday night’s shooting, two young children were inside the apartment. Both were taken into custody by the Department of Child Services.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.