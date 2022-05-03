INDIANAPOLIS – Police are looking for three people in connection with a March armed robbery on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, three individuals robbed a person at gunpoint on March 30. It happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Magdalene Drive.

All three people ran off after the robbery, police said. Investigators believe they’re between the ages of 17 and 19.

Police released surveillance images of the individuals.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 26-TIPS (8477).