ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are asking the public to help find two people wanted in connection to the death of an Anderson woman.
According to the Anderson Police Department, Jason DeWayne Smith and Shaylee Kay Murdock were “associated” with the death of an Anderson woman in November of 2019.
Smith, who also goes by “Freaky,” is 5’8″ and 150 pounds. Murdock is described as being 5’1″ and 105. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).