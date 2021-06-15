Police searching for suspects in May carjacking on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis police are looking for two suspects in connection with a carjacking that occurred in May.

The incident happened on May 9 around 10 p.m. at the Marathon gas station at 3723 Southeastern Avenue, west of South Sherman Drive and north of Prospect Street on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The vehicle is described as a black/blue Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.