Police searching for man accused of robbing Dollar General on east side

Crime in Indianapolis
Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Dollar General on the city’s east side.

The incident happened on June 29 at 5:43 p.m. at the store located at 655 North Shadeland Avenue.

Police say once the employee opened the cash register, the suspect shoved a weapon toward the employee, pushing her back from the drawer.

He then fled the foot after getting the contents of the register.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.

