INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police have released photos and vehicle information for a car allegedly involved in a Friday night fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s near northwest side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that detectives are looking for a 2017 or 2018 white Ford F250 or 350 with an upper windshield amber light bar and camper shell or truck cap.

The vehicle, an IMPD release said, was potentially involved in the Friday night hit and run involving that left one woman dead near West 33rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Images of the vehicle and its lights can be seen below.





Photos provided by IMPD

The aftermath from the alleged hit and run on the car, IMPD said, includes a damaged driver’s side headlight



Anyone who sees a vehicle matching the above description is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.