Police search for suspects after pair of double homicides leaves 4 dead in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are dead following a pair of shootings over the weekend in Indianapolis, and police are still searching for suspects in both cases.

The two double homicides took place at a hotel downtown and a gas station on the east side.

Gunfire erupted inside a Phillips 66 on Mitthoeffer Friday night, leading to some frantic phone calls to three families.

“I received a call that two people were deceased. I thought it was my son,” said Sharon Robinson-Varner.

Robinson-Varner recalls rushing to the hospital where she found her son wounded but alive and expected to be okay.

“I lost it. I broke down because he’s still here. Thank you, God. You saved my child, but at the same time, there’s two little boys that passed,” said Robinson-Varner.

The two young men who died after being shot at the gas station have been identified as 23-year-old Frederick Leon Small and 18-year-old Ezekiel Watkins.

“I can’t rejoice in my son being alive when there’s two mothers grieving for their babies,” said Robinson-Varner.

Witnesses told police the suspects left the scene in a gray, mid-sized Ford. Although there are numerous cameras both inside and outside the store, police have not released any surveillance video of the shooting at the gas station.

Just over 48 hours later, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers downtown were called to another double homicide at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on West Washington, where two more men were shot and killed in front of the hotel.

Police aren’t sure what led to either shooting, and both cases remain unsolved. Robinson-Varner insists it’s time for the community’s code of silence to end.

“It’s not fair for families to not know what happened to their loved ones, but people want to be silent about it, and it’s not fair, and it needs to stop,” said Robinson-Varner.

The two deaths downtown put Indianapolis over 100 homicides for 2021. This is the earliest the city has reached 100 homicides in recent years. From 2016 through 2019, Indianapolis didn’t reach 100 homicides until August.

Last year, when Indianapolis set a homicide record, the city crossed that mark in June.

More than 60 of the homicides this year remain unsolved.

If you know anything about any of the unsolved cases, call Crimes Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.