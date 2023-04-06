INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a person of interest in a robbery on the south side this week.
Investigators say the robbery happened at a south side Speedway (936 W. County Line Road) on Tuesday, April 4.
The suspected robber had fled from the scene before officers arrived. Detectives were able to gather a description: a 6-foot-2 male with a thin build wearing a white hoodie, black pants and a gray bandana mask.
Police are asking the public to take a close look at surveillance images from the Speedway and contact them if they recognize the person of interest. Call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).