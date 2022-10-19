DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville Police are searching for a driver they said ran from the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

According to police the crash happened at CR 200 West and US Highway 36. They report there were injuries associated with the accident.

Following the crash, one of the drivers fled from the scene on foot and into a cornfield. Witnesses said the driver was wearing a white mesh baseball hat, denim pants, a black sweatshirt and carrying a large purple bag.

Danville Police ask that if you see anyone matching the description or have information about the crash, to call the Hendricks County Communications Center at (317) 839-8700.

Information can also be provided through the anonymous crime tip line at (317) 745-3001.