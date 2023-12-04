BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Police searched Monday morning for a pair of carjacking suspects in Beech Grove.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a Flock camera flagged a stolen Mazda in the 4400 block of South Emerson Avenue around 3 a.m. That’s just south of the I-465 interchange.

Police believe the vehicle had been carjacked in Lawrence two days earlier; officers spotted the vehicle and initiated a pursuit.

At some point, the suspects abandoned the car. Police apprehended one suspect and recovered a firearm. A second suspect remained at large, police said.

The Lawrence Police Department will be the lead investigative agency since the initial carjacking took place in its jurisdiction. IMPD and the Beech Grove Police Department were involved in Monday’s search and apprehension.