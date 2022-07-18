BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove police are searching for a vehicle involved in a shooting that killed one person and injured three others at a park Sunday night.

Police said they are looking for a “newer model” white Toyota Camry that may have a window shot out. Two to three men are suspected of taking part in the shooting and leaving in that Camry. Police noted that the men in the Camry did not attend the vigil.

Beech Grove park suspect vehicle (Photo Provided By Beech Grove Police Department)

The shooting happened at Don Challis Park on South 9th Avenue as people were gathered for a vigil for a person who had recently died. One person was pronounced dead at the park, and three others were wounded, including a juvenile. Their conditions were described as stable.

Police noted that dozens of rounds were fired.

“There was an argument. It appears that it may have been between two females, and then it was separated, and then somehow that erupted into this massive barrage of weapons being fired down there,” explained Beech Grove Police Chief Michael Maurice.

Police’s investigation is still evolving. Chief Maurice noted that there were over 40 witnesses taken to the police station to be interviewed.