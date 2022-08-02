CARMEL, Ind. —The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two women accused of stealing credit and debit cards from yoga studio locker rooms across the Indianapolis area.

Police believe the two women captured in surveillance footage are connected to a string of robberies that have occurred in yoga studios in and around Indianapolis in the past several days.

Photos of the suspects released by Carmel Police Department

Police said the two women reportedly went to several yoga studios in the Indianapolis area where they posed as customers before retreating to the locker room where they’d rifle through lockers or cubbies and steal any purses or credit cards that weren’t secure.

According to Carmel police, the suspects entered a yoga studio in the 1000 block of W. Main Street in Carmel on Saturday at approximately 10:20 a.m. and stole multiple debit and/or credit cards from the bags of yoga studio customers.

Carmel police said the thieves then used the stolen cards to make purchases at Walmart and Target shortly after the theft, captured on surveillance footage exiting the stores.

The Fishers Police Department also reported a theft on Sunday from a yoga studio on Municipal Drive which led to the thieves purchasing nearly $7,000 worth of items from stolen credit cards.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also reported credit cards and purses being stolen from a yoga studio in Broad Ripple on Sunday. The IMPD report lists the suspects in the Broad Ripple theft only as two black females.

Police ask anyone with information about the individuals or the crimes to contact Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Police also remind individuals who attend yoga studios or gyms to be aware of their surroundings and safely secure their items. Police recommend locking valuables in a vehicle instead of bringing them into gyms or yoga studios.