FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man who reportedly called himself a “digital packrat” of child porn is under arrest after a tip led to police searching his home and allegedly finding child sex abuse material on his computer.

Nathaniel Cornelius, 40, faces seven counts of possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor, Level 5 felonies, along with two counts of possession of child porn as a Level 6 felony.

Booking photo of Nathaniel Cornelius

According to the Fishers Police Department, investigators were led to Cornelius after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police said digital evidence was collected from Cornelius’s home including child sex abuse material reportedly found on his computer.

Court documents reveal that Cornelius allegedly told somebody that he was attracted to children as young as 8 years old.

Police spoke to Cornelius in November and asked him about the supposed images of nude children he was said to be in possession of. Cornelius allegedly admitted to collecting photographs of prepubescent girls and called it a “compulsion” along with calling himself a “digital packrat” of child pornography.

According to the documents, Cornelius showed officers his digital collection of nude images of prepubescent girls. Police estimated the age range of the children in the photos to be between 1 and 15 years old.

Cornelius is being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond at the Hamilton County Jail.

If convicted, Cornelius can face between one and six years in prison for a Level 5 felony.