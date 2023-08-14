RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County woman who is accused of stealing a car and a handgun also faces a felony charge for battering an officer after she reportedly struck a Wayne County deputy and caused a laceration underneath his eye.

Jannae Cole, 24, of Centerville was arrested last week and remains in Wayne County Jail where she is charged with battery causing bodily injury to a public safety officer, Level 5 felony; operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, Level 6 felony and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

According to court documents, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were called to 311 S. 7th Street in Richmond on Aug. 8 at approximately 11:48 a.m. on report of a stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed that Cole stole a 2013 Ford Taurus and a handgun.

Sheriff’s deputies were aware of Cole due to her having an active warrant for burglary in Wayne County.

Court document state that a deputy spotted the stolen Taurus sitting in an alley behind 7th Street. Music was reportedly coming from the running vehicle and a deputy reported spotting Cole in the driver’s seat.

Cole reportedly tried to flee in the vehicle before getting out of the car and lifting her arms. Before she could be arrested, however, Cole fled on foot from deputies.

Deputies caught Cole after a brief foot chase but Cole is accused of striking one of the deputies in the face after being handcuffed. The deputy reportedly suffered a laceration beneath his eye as a result of Cole’s attack.

Cole could face between one and six years in prison for her battery of a police officer charge if convicted.