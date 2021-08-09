Police reunite mother with child after carjacking on north side

INDIANAPOLIS– Police say a carjacking happened early Monday morning on the north side while a child was inside.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 a.m. at a Shell gas station located at 7203 N. Michigan Road, at the W. 71st Street intersection.

The child’s mother told police someone stole her car while her 3-year-old child was in the back seat. She said she saw the vehicle go northbound on Michigan Road but didn’t see who stole it.

Her cell phone was still inside the car, so police were able to track it close to the intersection of W. 75th Street and Wortham Way, near a housing edition. Officers searched the area and located the car in the 2800 block of Wortham Way. The child was still in the back seat, alone.

The child’s mother was transported from the gas station to be reunited with her child and car.

Police processed the vehicle to check for fingerprints. The keys were not in the car, so the owner had to leave it there and return later with a new key to pick it up.

No arrests were made. Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to report an anonymous tip.