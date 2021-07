INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old wounded overnight Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mitthoeffer Road just before 2 a.m. Once there, police found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the leg.

Police say while the shooting was reported at the Mitthoeffer address, it’s believed the teenager was shot at another location.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

IMPD says this is an active investigation.