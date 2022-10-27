INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road.
Police have not confirmed any further information at this time.
CBS4 has a crew en route.
This shooting came shortly before Lawrence police reported an officer-involved shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.