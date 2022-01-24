IMPD respond to shooting on Indy’s near northwest side

Scene photo of the shooting on MLK Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side left one person injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 1900 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. on report of a person shot.

Officers reported arriving and locating a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound. The victim was originally listed as being in critical condition. Police later updated the condition to stable.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.