INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for help solving a murder on Indy’s near northwest side, releasing a surveillance picture on Friday that they hope leads to an arrest.

The windows on a car were shattered by gunfire when two men sitting in the car outside a business near 30th Street and Kessler Blvd. were ambushed by a gunman just after 2 a.m. in late April 2022, according to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

“Kind of out of nowhere really,” said Dan Rosenberg with Crime Stoppers. “A suspect walks up and shoots both of these men.”

Provided picture of Kenuel Thompson

One of the victims collapsed in the doorway of the food mart seeking help. That man survived, but 27-year-old Kenuel Thompson died in the passenger seat.

No one has ever been held accountable for the killing.

“Nobody deserves this kind of treatment and it’s a tragedy,” Rosenberg said. “We don’t want a loss of life, period.”

As the poster from Crime Stoppers explains, Thompson originally came from Kentucky and was an avid singer who studied electrical engineering. He leaves behind a family waiting for answers.

“He had come here to Indianapolis to get away from this kind of thing,” Rosenberg said. “Unfortunately, it looks like it followed him here.”

The victim’s mother also pleaded for help from the public. She says the second victim who was wounded has not been completely cooperative.

Suspected killer’s photo

Surveillance cameras did capture a picture of the suspected killer walking away from the scene.

While that man covered his face with a red mask, police still hope someone recognizes his outfit, especially his distinctive pajama pants with skeletons as the design, and brings justice to Thompson’s family.

“This is one of those cases that bothers us all,” Rosenberg said. “We need help on this. Sometimes we have a little bit more, but we really could use an assist on this one.”

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.