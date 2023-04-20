INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59/CBS4 is monitoring a large police presence near the intersection of 96th Street and Keystone Avenue on the north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department crews were called around 8:10 p.m. to the 3500 block of E. 96th Street for shots fired. Shortly after, Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called to the same area for an EMS incident.

INDOT cameras in the area show that both IMPD and Carmel police cars are on scene. When asked for more information, Carmel PD said that the investigation is being handled by IMPD and that CPD was assisting.

IMPD has not provided any information on the incident and police presence as of 9 p.m.