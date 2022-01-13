Police: Mooresville man used Snapchat to distribute child porn

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A Mooresville man is under arrest for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Bryson Morris, 20, faces multiple felony charges and has been booked into the Morgan County Jail.

According to Indiana State Police, Morris was arrested on Thursday morning by state troopers and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Police said the investigation that led to Morris’s arrest began in October 2021 when police received a cyber tip about suspected child pornography being sent from one Snapchat account to another. A search of the Snapchat account uncovered four more instances where child pornography had been sent, police said.

Morris was identified as the suspect in the case and a search warrant was obtained for his electronics. This led to investigators uncovering more images of child pornography.