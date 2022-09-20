INDIANAPOLIS – A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a stolen truck was driven into a home on Indy’s south east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police noticed the truck of a man in his 20s with six active warrants, including auto theft, cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

Officers recognized the vehicle, confirmed that it was stolen, and began to chase the suspect.

The suspect ran into an IMPD car during the pursuit and ended up crashing into a house in the 2100 block of South Pennsylvania Street.

Before that, the truck lost control and went onto a railroad track. A police cruiser in pursuit hit something along the way that caused the car to get stuck on the tracks.

There was significant damage to the front of the house that was struck, but there was no structural damage.

No officers were injured during the pursuit, according to police. Officers also advised no one inside the residence was injured.