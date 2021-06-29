Police: Man attempting to evade Avon officers crashes car into tree, dies

AVON, Ind. — A man died after crashing a car into a tree while trying to evade police in Avon.

According to the Avon Police Department, the incident happened around 12 p.m. Monday as officers were investigating a reported theft at a Rural King involving a man and a woman.

They found a car matching the description of the one used in the crime in the nearby Beechwood Farms neighborhood. The driver and passenger gave false names to police and said they were “visiting a friend” in the neighborhood, police said.

While officers worked to confirm their identities, the driver, 32-year-old Justin Murray of Indianapolis, sped off. The car went approximately 800 feet on Beechwood Centre Road before crashing into a tree.

Murray died at the scene, police said.

His passenger, later identified as 44-year-old Tracy Heavrin of Indianapolis, was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police said Murray and Heavrin had “multiple warrants” in central Indiana on a number of criminal charges, including theft, possession of drugs, weapons charges and false informing.

Police arrested Heavrin following her release from the hospital.