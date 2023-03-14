BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Beech Grove woman was caught fleeing from police in the aftermath of a home invasion in Brownsburg where occupants of a quiet neighborhood home were robbed of cellphones and money by armed robbers.

Jessica Shockley, 31, is being held on a preliminary charge of robbery with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony.

Booking photo of Jessica Shockley

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, police were called to an Oak Tree Drive home, located near West Chase golf course, on report of a home invasion on Monday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m.

A police report states that at least four suspects may have been involved in the armed robbery, three of them being females.

Police did not release details of the robbery, but a report shows that victims were robbed of cellphones and more than $2,000 in cash.

The suspects fled the area in a vehicle before officers arrived on scene. Brownsburg police said officers with the Pittsboro Police Department spotted the suspect vehicle sometime afterward at a Kohl’s department store located on Northfield Drive.

Police said Shockley fled from the suspect vehicle on foot by was apprehended after a foot pursuit.

The suspect vehicle reportedly fled but was stopped after officers conducted a “high risk stop.”

Police have not announced any further arrests, but tell CBS4 that more are expected.

The investigation remains ongoing.