Police looking for inmate who walked away from work assignment

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are currently looking for 45-year-old Steven Bailey, inmate at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility, who walked away from his work assignment early Sunday morning.

Bailey is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen heading south from Downtown Indianapolis wearing a yellow jumpsuit.

He was convicted of dealing meth in Vanderburgh County. His expected release date is in 2025. Anyone who sees Bailey is asked to call police immediately.