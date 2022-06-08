BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect connected to a shooting that occurred just outside the Silver Bullet Bar in Beech Grove.

According to the Beech Grove Police Department, the shooting occurred Saturday morning shortly after 3 a.m. at the Silver Bullet Bar at 410 Main Street. Police said one person was shot and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.







Photos released by Beech Grove police

Police are asking for anyone who may recognize the suspect in the released photos to contact Detective Matt Smith at the Beech Grove Police Department at (317) 803-9090 or email him at Matthew.smith@beechgrove.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.