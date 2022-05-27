INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed early Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 2 a.m., police were called to the 10100 block of Tinton Court, near 42nd Street and Mitthoefer Road.

Officers arrived to find a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 41-year-old Dashawn Roscoe.

IMPD said detectives learned there was a disturbance between Roscoe and another individual, and at some point during the disturbance, Roscoe was shot. Police identified and interviewed the individual. The individual was released pending further investigation and a review by the prosecutor’s office, IMPD said.

Anyone with information should call detective Michael McWhorter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Michael.McWhorter2@indy.gov. The public can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and may be eligible for a cash reward.