INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died as the result of a shooting that occurred Friday night on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 7 p.m. Friday to the 8800 block of Montery Court on report of a person shot. This location is near the intersection of E. 38th Street and N. Post Road.

Officers arrived and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds and IMPD initially reported them to be in stable condition.

However, IMPD Night Watch officials later confirmed at the scene of another fatal Friday night shooting that the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and had since been pronounced dead.

No other information is available at this time regarding the victim or suspect, IMPD said. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.