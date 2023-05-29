The scene of the deadly shooting in Lawrence on May 26, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS- Police are investigating a dozen shootings across the city over the holiday weekend.

The violent weekend started in Lawrence.

“I was standing outside and got a weird feeling. Something was saying go in the house, which I know was the holy spirit,” said one Lawrence resident.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she heard the gunshots that killed one man and left another in the hospital on Friday night around 6 p.m.

“Maybe 10 minutes later, we came out because we were leaving and going somewhere, and that is when I saw the body slumped over the stairwell,” said the woman.

The second man is expected to survive. Police haven’t said anything else about the investigation, just that it’s ongoing.

“It is getting hot out people are hanging out and doing the unnecessary shooting,” said the resident.

Over the next 24 hours, there were four more shootings across Indianapolis.

A fifth happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, near east 21st and Glenridge Dr. IMPD found a victim a few blocks away.

“The medic arriving on the scene was actually waived down by that victim. he was transported initially he called him critical condition. I’m not sure his condition now down at the hospital,” said IMPD Captain Mark McCardia.

Detectives say that investigation is also ongoing.

On Sunday morning, police reports show someone fired a shot into The Waters of Indianapolis, a nursing home on the south side.

A witness who wishes to remain anonymous said around 12 people were in the room that was hit by a bullet. The only damage, according to reports, is a window and cabinets.

If you know anything about the shootings that occurred over the weekend, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.