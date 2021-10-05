Police investigating armed robbery on Indianapolis canal; IUPUI sends out warning to lock doors

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis sent out several alerts to students and staff Monday night about a reported armed robbery near the Indianapolis canal.

Just after 11 p.m., the university posted on social media that an armed robbery occurred on the Indianapolis canal, near Indiana Avenue and West Street. Emails also went out to IU Health employees.

IUPUI Alert! An attempted armed robbery with a handgun occurred on the Canal near Indiana Ave. & West Street. Take safe shelter. Stay away from area. — IUPD-IUPUI (@IUPD_IUPUI) October 5, 2021

People were asked to lock their doors and remain in a safe location as police investigated.

According to the Indiana University Emergency Updates’ Facebook page, three people were said to be involved. At least one of them had a handgun. That person was a man last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

After midnight, IUPUI announced the threat was no longer imminent. Police had investigated the area but did not find any suspects.

The school advised people to return to their normal routines but to stay vigilant.