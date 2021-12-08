Police investigate shooting inside Carmel fitness center

CARMEL, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting inside a Carmel fitness center that left one man injured.

Police were dispatched to Anytime Fitness at 110 W. Main Street around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Investigators soon learned a man had been shot in the leg while in or around the building.

It’s unknown if the man was a worker or a gym patron. While Anytime Fitness provides around the clock access, staffed hours begin at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, according to the gym’s website.

Police say the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted. They add there is no threat to the public.