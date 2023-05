Police at scene on May 9, 2023

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Police are investigating a shooting at a Beech Grove hotel.

According to the Beech Grove Police Department, officers were called to 4530 S. Emerson Ave. Tuesday afternoon. The address returns to a Super 8 by Wyndham.

Police said a person was shot at the location.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.