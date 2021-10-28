Police investigate series of convenience store robberies across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of robberies at several convenience stores throughout the metro area.

The most recent robbery was reported around 12:15 a.m. Thursday at the Express Neighborhood Pantry on S. East Street. That is near the south side of town.

No one was hurt but police confirmed shots were fired. Robbery detectives will look to surveillance video for suspect information.

Police say they are also investigating an attempted robbery and an actual robbery that happened Wednesday.

Police say someone tried to rob a Quick Stop convenience store on Lafayette Road. The suspect used a gun but did not take anything.

Investigators confirm there was an earlier robbery Wednesday at Conoco Phillips gas station on W. Washington Street.

Police are investigating whether or not the robberies are related to each other.