Police investigate Saturday morning homicide on near north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a man died in a shooting Saturday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to 3200 N. Capitol Avenue. They found a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene, police said.

IMPD Homicide detectives are investigating the case. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).