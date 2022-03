HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana state troopers and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot at an interstate rest stop Friday.

Law enforcement said the call directed them to the rest stop near the 64 mile marker in the Plainfield area.

It’s been confirmed one adult was taken to the hospital. The extent of his or her injuries is not yet known.

We also know a suspect is in custody.

This story is developing and will be updated.