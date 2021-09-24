Police investigate man’s death on north side

INDIANAPOLIS– A death investigation is underway on the north side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Solana Drive, east of N. Keystone Avenue and south of 78th Street, around 9 a.m. Friday on a report of a person shot.

An adult male was found dead inside an apartment. Police could provide a manner of death and are still working to determine if the death was self-inflicted. It’s not clear at this time if anyone else was inside the apartment.

Homicide investigators are on the scene, but the case has not been ruled a homicide at this time.