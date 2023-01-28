INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on scene. It’s unclear how long ago he had been shot.

Homicide detectives ask anyone who heard anything, saw anything, or captured anything on their home cameras to call IMPD homicide detectives. They can specifically contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.