KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are heading a counterfeit money investigation after fake bills were used at several local stores.

Investigators said a man used three counterfeit $100 bills at a Village Pantry on 2021 S. Goyer Road around 8:12 p.m. on May 8. The bills were used to load money onto a pre-paid Visa card.

The same man reportedly also used counterfeit $100 bills earlier at the Village Pantry at 301 W. Markland Ave. and the Speedway at S.R. 26 and U.S. 931. Police said he also tried to use them at another Village Pantry on E. Lincoln Road, but the transaction was denied.

The man was seen getting out of a gray or silver Chevrolet Malibu that a female was driving.

Courtesy of Kokomo PD

Police are sharing a surveillance image captured at one of the stores.

If anyone recognizes the man, they are asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 800-262-TIPS.