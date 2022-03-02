BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police have evacuated nearby houses as they work to get a male suspect out of a home in Zionsville.

The incident began just before 5 a.m. when someone called police about a man with a firearm walking in the area of Lakeview Drive and Karen Drive off of Oak Street. The caller told police the man pointed the firearm at them.

Police say once officers arrived on scene, the suspect went into a nearby family member’s home and has not come out since.

UPDATE from Boone Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Garst on Zionsville stand-off situation:



🔻The subject is an adult man, believed to be only person inside the home.



🔻Police threw a phone inside to talk with the man, no communication has been made.



🔻Nearby homes have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/tn4oO4bsRg — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) March 2, 2022

They say the man is alone in the home, and a perimeter has been secured.

Boone County’s Crisis Negotiation Unit is working to make contact with the subject. They say it’s a sensitive step to help bring about a peaceful outcome.

Police say this is an active situation. Avoid the area.