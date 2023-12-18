INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and a second victim remains in the hospital after a pair of shootings Sunday night just minutes apart in Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were able to quickly arrest a suspect in the non-fatal shooting, but the death remains unsolved.

Just after 6:30 pm Sunday, IMPD officers were called to the Hawthorne Place apartments and heard a call for help from inside an apartment.

Police forced open a door and found Leonard Germany III shot. The 23-year-old died after being rushed to the hospital. The motive for his murder remains unclear.

“Right now nobody knows anything,” said IMPD captain Don Weilhammer. “All the people that were out here did not see a thing.”

Unfortunately, police don’t know what led to the killing Sunday night because they say neighbors and potential witnesses simply were not cooperative.

“Nobody wants to say anything and that is extremely frustrating because it is extremely difficult if not impossible to solve these cases without the public’s help,” said Weilhammer.

The deadly shooting marked the third homicide this year in the same apartment complex.

Lack of witness assistance plagued two other homicides this year in the Hawthrone Place apartments.

Just last month, 14-year-old Kaleiah Dean was killed following a shooting at the same complex.

In mid-August, 21-year-old Daevion Martin was shot to death.

Police never released any information about a suspect in either case.

“You’re dealing with some cultural issues,” said Reverend Charles Harrison.

Rev. Harrison said the code of silence and fear of retaliation makes many people reluctant to assist law enforcement.

“There’s fear out there and a code of no snitching that is very real, particularly the younger the generations are,” said Harrison.

Less than 30 minutes after the fatal shooting Sunday night, police were also called to Warren Avenue on the near west side and found a man shot and wounded inside a home.

Court records in that case show police arrested Trae Goins for aggravated battery after a witness told police the 22-year-old shot another man following a domestic dispute involving the mother of his children.

Finally, all three homicides this year in this complex remain unsolved.

Anyone with information about the Sunday night homicide should call Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.