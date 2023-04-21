INDIANAPOLIS — A police chase on the city’s east side ended after a man crashed his vehicle and was caught by state troopers climbing a fence into someone’s backyard.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper ended up in pursuit of a maroon Dodge Charger near Washington Street and Emerson Avenue at approximately 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday. The trooper had been attempting to pull the Charger over due to the driver being spotted without a seatbelt, but the Charger reportedly fled from the trooper.

State police said that the Charger crashed a half mile later and the driver, later identified as Oscar Hall IV, 26, of Indianapolis, fled on foot into a nearby neigbhorhood.

Photo provided by Indiana State Police

State police reported setting up a permimeter with assistance from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Hall was spotted by a state trooper climbing over a fence into the back yard of a home on Pleasant Run Parkway where he was caught and placed in handcuffs.

Police determined that Hall was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Hendricks County for battery and battery against a public official.

A search of Hall’s Dodge Charger uncovered a handgun, a rifle, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and nearly one pound of meth.