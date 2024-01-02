INDIANAPOLIS – Police took one person into custody after a police car was rammed during an incident Tuesday morning on the northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to 52nd Street and Bethel Road after receiving reports that people were breaking into vehicles.

Officers found a car matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle and tried to pull it over. According to IMPD, the driver took off and ended up ramming a police car.

Police took one person into custody, although they said the individual’s involvement was unclear. Police were unable to locate a second person–possibly a juvenile–after a search.

The incident remains under investigation.