INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in connection with a 2021 homicide.

Chaznee Mockabee, 39, is being held without bond after being charged with murder.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2021, IMPD responded to Lawndale Avenue, where they found 34-year-old D’Lon Edwards had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital but died from his wounds.

Investigators learned a vehicle that may have been involved in the incident had been located in the 3900 block of Diamond Lane. Homicide detectives then determined Edwards’ shooting had happened at that address.

Mockabee was inside the home, police said, and didn’t initially respond to efforts to contact her. She eventually came out and provided police with information.

At the time, IMPD released Mockabee pending further investigation.

For more than a year, homicide detectives continued to investigate Edwards’ death. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed a murder charge against Mockabee on June 23, according to court records.

On Sunday, IMPD Northwest District officers took Mockabee into custody after using license plate reader technology to find her.

An initial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.